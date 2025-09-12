Analyst analyzing charts on screen
September 12, 2025

RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Downbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
RH RH posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million.

"RH continued to generate industry leading growth in the second quarter as revenue increased 8.4%, and demand increased 13.7% despite the polarizing impact of tariff uncertainty and the worst housing market in almost 50 years," CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders.

RH lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook from a range of $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion to a new range of $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion, versus the $3.52 billion estimate.

RH shares fell 0.9% to $227.00 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded RH from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $255 to $220.
  • Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained RH with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $436 to $385.
  • Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated RH with a Buy and maintained a $300 price target.

Overview
