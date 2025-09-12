RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Downbeat Q2 Results

RH RH posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million.

"RH continued to generate industry leading growth in the second quarter as revenue increased 8.4%, and demand increased 13.7% despite the polarizing impact of tariff uncertainty and the worst housing market in almost 50 years," CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders.

RH lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook from a range of $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion to a new range of $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion, versus the $3.52 billion estimate.

RH shares fell 0.9% to $227.00 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded RH from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $255 to $220.

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained RH with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $436 to $385.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated RH with a Buy and maintained a $300 price target.

Photo via Shutterstock