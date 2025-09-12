These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Adobe After Q3 Results

Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday's closing bell.

Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

"Adobe is the leader in the AI creative applications category with AI-influenced ARR surpassing $5 billion and AI-first ARR already exceeding our $250 million year-end target," said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO of Adobe.

Adobe raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $20.80 and $20.85, versus the $20.65 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to between $23.65 billion and $23.7 billion, versus the $23.57 billion estimate.

Adobe shares fell 1.1% to $346.73 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Adobe following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Adobe with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $500 to $470.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $465.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Adobe with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $400 to $375.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $475 to $450.

