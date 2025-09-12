Evolution Petroleum Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share, down from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. Evolution Petroleum projects to report quarterly revenue of $21.07 million, compared to $21.23 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 13, Evolution Petroleum posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.

Evolution Petroleum shares rose 0.2% to close at $5.24 on Thursday.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Bobby Brooks maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4.5 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $8.25 on April 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

