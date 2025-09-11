Revolution Medicines Headquarters in Redwood City, California.
September 11, 2025 2:14 PM 2 min read

Analysts Raise Price Targets Following Strong Data From Revolution Medicines' Pancreatic Cancer Drug

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD stock is trading higher after the company shared updates from its Daraxonrasib Phase 1 trials on Wednesday.

As of the June 30, 2025, cutoff date, daraxonrasib monotherapy data from long-term follow-up in second-line (2L) metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed antitumor activity and durability, with the following results for patients with second-line (2L) RAS mutant PDAC with a RAS G12X mutation (n=26) or any RAS mutation (n=38), respectively:

The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 35% and 29%.

The disease control rate (DCR) was 92% and 95%.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.5 months and 8.1 months.

The median overall survival (OS) was 13.1 and 15.6 months.

Median follow-up was 16.7 months.

Also Read: Revolution Medicines To Advance Lead Cancer Drug With $2 Billion In Funds

In 2L+ patients with RAS mutant PDAC (n=83), daraxonrasib 300 mg QD was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data. No new safety signals were identified.

RASolute 302, the ongoing Phase 3 trial of daraxonrasib monotherapy as a 2L treatment for metastatic PDAC, remains on track to complete global enrollment this year to enable an expected data readout in 2026.

Initial results in first-line metastatic PDAC treated with daraxonrasib monotherapy show:

ORR was 47% and the DCR was 89%, with a median follow-up of 9.3 months.

The majority of patients remained on study treatment as of the data cutoff date, and additional follow-up will be needed to determine the durability of clinical benefit.

In patients treated in this cohort (n=40), the safety profile observed for daraxonrasib monotherapy as a first-line (1L) treatment was generally consistent with the reported safety findings for daraxonrasib in the 2L setting. The mean dose intensity was 85%.

Initial results in 1L metastatic PDAC from daraxonrasib plus gemcitabine nab-paclitaxel (GnP) combination show:

In patients who had sufficient follow-up (n=31), the ORR was 55% and the DCR was 90%, with a median follow-up of 6.9 months.

In patients with RAS mutations (n=40), daraxonrasib plus GnP was generally well tolerated.

The company plans to initiate RASolute 303, a global, randomized Phase 3 trial in patients with 1L metastatic PDAC, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Analyst Reactions:

Wells Fargo maintains Revolution Medicines with an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $67 to $70.

Wedbush maintains Revolution Medicines with an Outperform and raised the price forecast from $73 to $77.

Needham maintains Revolution Medicines with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $56 to $66.

Price Action: RVMD stock is up 12.34% at $45.44 at the last check on Thursday.

Overview
