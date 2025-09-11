Analysts Raise Price Targets Following Strong Data From Revolution Medicines' Pancreatic Cancer Drug

- In 2L RAS mutant PDAC, daraxonrasib showed 35% ORR and 92% disease control with a median survival of over 13 months.
- First-line trials showed 47% ORR and 89% disease control, with most patients still on treatment at data cutoff.
Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD stock is trading higher after the company shared updates from its Daraxonrasib Phase 1 trials on Wednesday.
As of the June 30, 2025, cutoff date, daraxonrasib monotherapy data from long-term follow-up in second-line (2L) metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed antitumor activity and durability, with the following results for patients with second-line (2L) RAS mutant PDAC with a RAS G12X mutation (n=26) or any RAS mutation (n=38), respectively:
The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 35% and 29%.
The disease control rate (DCR) was 92% and 95%.
The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.5 months and 8.1 months.
The median overall survival (OS) was 13.1 and 15.6 months.
Median follow-up was 16.7 months.
In 2L+ patients with RAS mutant PDAC (n=83), daraxonrasib 300 mg QD was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data. No new safety signals were identified.
RASolute 302, the ongoing Phase 3 trial of daraxonrasib monotherapy as a 2L treatment for metastatic PDAC, remains on track to complete global enrollment this year to enable an expected data readout in 2026.
Initial results in first-line metastatic PDAC treated with daraxonrasib monotherapy show:
ORR was 47% and the DCR was 89%, with a median follow-up of 9.3 months.
The majority of patients remained on study treatment as of the data cutoff date, and additional follow-up will be needed to determine the durability of clinical benefit.
In patients treated in this cohort (n=40), the safety profile observed for daraxonrasib monotherapy as a first-line (1L) treatment was generally consistent with the reported safety findings for daraxonrasib in the 2L setting. The mean dose intensity was 85%.
Initial results in 1L metastatic PDAC from daraxonrasib plus gemcitabine nab-paclitaxel (GnP) combination show:
In patients who had sufficient follow-up (n=31), the ORR was 55% and the DCR was 90%, with a median follow-up of 6.9 months.
In patients with RAS mutations (n=40), daraxonrasib plus GnP was generally well tolerated.
The company plans to initiate RASolute 303, a global, randomized Phase 3 trial in patients with 1L metastatic PDAC, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Analyst Reactions:
Wells Fargo maintains Revolution Medicines with an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $67 to $70.
Wedbush maintains Revolution Medicines with an Outperform and raised the price forecast from $73 to $77.
Needham maintains Revolution Medicines with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $56 to $66.
Price Action: RVMD stock is up 12.34% at $45.44 at the last check on Thursday.
