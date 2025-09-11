Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN

Dividend Yield: 6.27%

6.27% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $37 to $39 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Roth MKM analyst Justin Clare reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $33 to $34 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

On Aug. 5, Clearway Energy reported downbeat second-quarter financial results.

On Aug. 5, Clearway Energy reported downbeat second-quarter financial results.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 5.96%

5.96% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $65 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $52 to $51 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

On July 31, Edison Intl posted mixed quarterly results.

On July 31, Edison Intl posted mixed quarterly results.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.53%

5.53% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $10 to $9 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

On Aug. 1, AES posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 1, AES posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

