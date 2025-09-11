analysts looking at screen
September 11, 2025 3:03 AM 2 min read

RH Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
RH RH will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Analysts expect the Corte Madera, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share, up from $1.69 per share in the year-ago period. RH is projected to report quarterly revenue of $905.36 million, compared to $829.65 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 12, RH reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and announced it is maintaining its current FY25 guidance despite tariff and macroeconomic event uncertainty.

RH shares fell 1.7% to close at $228.93 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $275 to $295 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $255 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $233 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $300 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $199 to $179 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying RH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

