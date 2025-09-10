Synopsys Analysts Flag Restructuring Needs, China Headwinds After Q3 Miss

Tech giants grapple with volatile market shifts as geopolitical tensions and competitive pressures reshape the semiconductor landscape. Shares of Synopsys Inc SNPS tanked in early trading on Wednesday, after the company reported downbeat fiscal third-quarter results.

Here are some takeaways from analysts:

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the rating from Buy to Underperform, while slashing the price target from $625 to $525.

Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $660 to $550.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

BofA Securities: Synopsys reported a surprise miss in IP deliveries, Arya said in the downgrade note. The company's design IP business missed fiscal third-quarter expectations by around $140 million due to China export restrictions and Intel Foundry weakness, he added.

The analyst cited three reasons for the downgrade:

Surprising restructuring required in the company's core IP business, which is facing stiff competition with Arm Holdings PLC ARM .

. Continued uncertainty around top customer Intel Corp 's INTC foundry potential.

's foundry potential. Higher costs are associated with the integration of the Ansys acquisition, amounting to around $35 billion.

Needham: Synopsys reported mixed results for the fiscal third quarter, with revenues of $1.74 billion missing Needham's estimate of $1.79 billion, Shi said. The company guided to fiscal fourth quarter revenues of $2.25 billion, he added.

The guidance came meaningfully below Needham's $2.62 billion estimate, which incorporated "the full-quarter impact" of the Ansys acquisition, the analyst stated. The company's surprise IP weakness may have been due to China, a foundry customer that is likely Intel, and "product market misfit," he further wrote.

SNPS Price Action: Synopsys shares were down 35.00% at $392.84 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $365.74, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock