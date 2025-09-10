Apple To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA price target from $165 to $178. Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating. Alibaba shares closed at $147.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna increased the price target for Saia, Inc. SAIA from $340 to $360. Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. Saia shares closed at $306.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC price target from $200 to $211. Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained a Neutral rating. PNC shares closed at $200.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased the price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from $120 to $145. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. Robinhood shares closed at $118.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $270 to $340. Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating. Oracle shares closed at $241.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $670 to $535. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Synopsys shares settled at $604.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $250 to $260. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Apple shares closed at $234.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Rubrik, Inc. RBRK price target from $110 to $115. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Rubrik shares closed at $98.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $62 to $85. TD Cowen analyst John Kernan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Nike shares settled at $73.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital slashed Core & Main, Inc. CNM price target from $67 to $62. RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating. Core & Main shares closed at $49.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
