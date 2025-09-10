Apple logo
September 10, 2025 8:05 AM 3 min read

Apple To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA price target from $165 to $178. Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating. Alibaba shares closed at $147.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna increased the price target for Saia, Inc. SAIA from $340 to $360. Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. Saia shares closed at $306.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler boosted The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC price target from $200 to $211. Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained a Neutral rating. PNC shares closed at $200.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased the price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from $120 to $145. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. Robinhood shares closed at $118.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $270 to $340. Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating. Oracle shares closed at $241.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $670 to $535. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Synopsys shares settled at $604.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group increased Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $250 to $260. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Apple shares closed at $234.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised Rubrik, Inc. RBRK price target from $110 to $115. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Rubrik shares closed at $98.50 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $62 to $85. TD Cowen analyst John Kernan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Nike shares settled at $73.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital slashed Core & Main, Inc. CNM price target from $67 to $62. RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating. Core & Main shares closed at $49.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$233.29-0.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.76
Growth
29.78
Quality
72.97
Value
5.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$145.35-1.19%
CNM Logo
CNMCore & Main Inc
$49.70-%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$119.040.46%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$74.641.41%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$316.4531.0%
PNC Logo
PNCPNC Financial Services Group Inc
$200.830.21%
RBRK Logo
RBRKRubrik Inc
$96.06-2.48%
SAIA Logo
SAIASaia Inc
$309.391.03%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$464.00-23.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved