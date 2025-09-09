Alibaba Logo In Front Of Its Headquarter In China
Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA price target from $36 to $38. RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev maintained an Outperform rating. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $23.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for EchoStar Corporation SATS from $59 to $91. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating. EchoStar shares closed at $80.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim boosted Visteon Corporation VC price target from $134 to $143. Guggenheim analyst Ronald J Jewsikow maintained a Buy rating. Visteon shares closed at $128.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $32 to $30. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating. Dow shares closed at $23.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $325 to $271. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Accenture shares closed at $255.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised The Hershey Company HSY price target from $160 to $167. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Underweight rating. Hershey shares settled at $187.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA price target from $145 to $190. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating. Alibaba shares closed at $141.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital raised Veritone, Inc. VERI price target from $6 to $26. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Veritone shares closed at $2.63 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $225 to $280. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. DICK’S Sporting shares settled at $223.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley slashed C3.ai, Inc. AI price target from $22 to $11. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an Underweight rating. C3.ai shares closed at $15.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

