Oracle Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oracle Corporation ORCL will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share, up from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle projects to report quarterly revenue of $15.04 billion, compared to $13.31 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bloomberg, last week, reported that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are readying a $38 billion debt package to fund data centers connected to Oracle.

Oracle shares gained 4.4% to close at $232.80 on Friday.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $245 to $300 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $269 to $308 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $325 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $220 to $295 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $280 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

