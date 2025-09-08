Korn Ferry Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Korn Ferry KFY will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share, up from $1.20 per share in the year-ago period. Korn Ferry projects to report quarterly revenue of $689.23 million, compared to $674.95 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Korn Ferry reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Korn Ferry shares fell 0.7% to close at $73.23 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $88 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $68 to $72 on June 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $79 on June 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying KFY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock