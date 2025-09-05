Guidewire Software
September 5, 2025

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Guidewire Software Following Strong Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor
Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE reported fourth-quarter results above analyst estimates on Thursday.

Guidewire Software reported quarterly earnings of $84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $356.570 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $337.858 million.

Guidewire Software said it sees FY2026 sales of $1.385B-$1.405B, versus estimates of $1.184 billion.

“We were thrilled to close the year with an outstanding fourth quarter executing 19 cloud deals and surpassing $1 billion in ARR,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “The fourth quarter was highlighted by a significant 10-year agreement with a major Tier-1 insurer that exemplifies the platform maturity and referenceability driving increased deal sizes and deeper customer commitments.”

Guidewire Software shares jumped 18.5% to trade at $257.52 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Guidewire Software following earnings announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Guidewire Software with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $290 to $300.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained Guidewire Software with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $275 to $300.
  • Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained Guidewire Software with a Buy and raised the price target from $270 to $300.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $265 to $275.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss maintained Guidewire Software with a Buy and raised the price target from $270 to $305.
  • Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $255 to $275.

Overview
