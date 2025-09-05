These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Guidewire Software Following Strong Q4 Results

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE reported fourth-quarter results above analyst estimates on Thursday.

Guidewire Software reported quarterly earnings of $84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $356.570 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $337.858 million.

Guidewire Software said it sees FY2026 sales of $1.385B-$1.405B, versus estimates of $1.184 billion.

“We were thrilled to close the year with an outstanding fourth quarter executing 19 cloud deals and surpassing $1 billion in ARR,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “The fourth quarter was highlighted by a significant 10-year agreement with a major Tier-1 insurer that exemplifies the platform maturity and referenceability driving increased deal sizes and deeper customer commitments.”

Guidewire Software shares jumped 18.5% to trade at $257.52 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Guidewire Software following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Guidewire Software with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $290 to $300.

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained Guidewire Software with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $275 to $300.

Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained Guidewire Software with a Buy and raised the price target from $270 to $300.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $265 to $275.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss maintained Guidewire Software with a Buy and raised the price target from $270 to $305.

Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $255 to $275.

