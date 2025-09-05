Designer Brands Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Designer Brands Inc. DBI will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share, up from 29 cents per share in the year-ago period. Designer Brands projects to report quarterly revenue of $737.85 million, compared to $771.9 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Designer Brands shares gained 11.1% to close at $4.41 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $3 to $4 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $4 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying DBI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock