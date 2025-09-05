Ciena Signpost Near Telecommunications Equipment
September 5, 2025

Ciena Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Ciena Corporation CIEN reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Thursday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 29.4% year-on-year to $1.22 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The American telecom networking equipment and software services supplier reported adjusted EPS of 67 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents.

Ciena expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion-$1.32 billion (compared to $1.21 billion analyst consensus estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 42%-43%.

Ciena shares fell 0.5% to trade at $116.29 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ciena following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Ciena with a Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $130.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained Ciena with a Neutral and raised the price target from $100 to $127.5.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained Ciena with a Buy and raised the price target from $95 to $135.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Dave Kang downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $90 to $113.
  • Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained Ciena with a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $120.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $100.
  • Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher maintained Ciena with a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $135.
  • Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $102 to $138.
  • UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Ciena with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $78 to $120.
  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $140.

Considering buying CIEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:



Overview
