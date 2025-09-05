Planet Labs Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Planet Labs PBC PL will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Sept. 8.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report quarterly revenue of $65.93 million, compared to $61.09 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Planet Labs announced a series of major recent contract wins with global defense and intelligence agencies. The agreements include a €240 million contract funded by Germany, which incorporates a multi-year, eight-figure annual renewal for data and AI services.

Planet Labs PBC shares rose 0.3% to close at $6.46 on Thursday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $6.3 to $8.5 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $5 to $7 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $5 to $7 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $8 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $6 to $3.5 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

