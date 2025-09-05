Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Tigress Financial raised Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $240 to $280. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Strong Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $232.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan lowered the price target for lululemon athletica inc . LULU from $224 to $191. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating. lululemon shares closed at $206.09 on Thursday.

Jefferies cut NiSource Inc. NI price target from $48 to $44. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. NiSource shares closed at $39.83 on Thursday.

DA Davidson increased the price target for The Toro Company TTC from $93 to $97. DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating. Toro shares closed at $80.61 on Thursday.

B of A Securities cut the price target for Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV from $7 to $6. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating. Torrid Holdings shares closed at $2.38 on Thursday.

Raymond James raised Guidewire Software, Inc . GWRE price target from $255 to $275. Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar reiterated an Outperform rating. Guidewire shares settled at $216.99 on Thursday.

Truist Securities increased ServiceTitan, Inc . TTAN price target from $120 to $130. Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained a Buy rating. ServiceTitan shares closed at $100.31 on Thursday.

Scotiabank raised W. P. Carey Inc . WPC price target from $64 to $67. Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico maintained a Sector Perform rating. W. P. Carey shares closed at $66.90 on Thursday.

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ from $14 to $18. B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Neutral rating. Zumiez shares settled at $18.46 on Thursday.

UBS slashed Philip Morris International Inc. PM price target from $177 to $166. UBS analyst Faham Baig maintained a Neutral rating. Philip Morris shares closed at $161.15 on Thursday.

