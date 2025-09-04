Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SAIC Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share, up from $2.05 per share in the year-ago period. Science Applications International is expected to report quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, compared to $1.82 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 29, SAIC announced today that the company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share.

Science Applications International shares fell 3.5% to close at $114.11 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $100 to $110 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $130 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $115 to $105 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $132 to $137 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $120 to $130 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

