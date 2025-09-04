Ciena Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Ciena Corporation CIEN will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Analysts expect the Hanover, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, up from 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. Ciena is expected to report quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, compared to $942.31 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Ciena named Marc Graff as SVP and CFO.

Ciena shares rose 1.3% to close at $94.82 on Wednesday.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $78 to $100 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $83 to $105 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $73 to $70 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

