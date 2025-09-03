American Eagle Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share in the year-ago period. American Eagle projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, compared to $1.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 27, American Eagle announced a collaboration with NFL star tight end Travis Kelce.

American Eagle shares rose 4.4% to close at $13.51 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $12 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $9 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $11 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying AEO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

