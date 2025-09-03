These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Academy Sports After Q2 Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO posted downbeat results for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16. Quarterly sales of $1.599 billion (+3.3% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.614 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors reported that in the second quarter, comparable sales rose by 0.2%.

"As we head into the back half of the year, we believe momentum is building in the business and we are confident in our strategy and ability to come out of this year better positioned than ever to serve our customers and drive long-term growth," said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer.

Academy Sports raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60–$6.30 from $5.45–$6.25, versus a $5.85 analyst estimate. It also lifted its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to $6.00–$6.265 billion from $5.970–$6.265 billion, compared with a $6.140 billion estimate.

Academy Sports shares fell 7.6% to close at $49.50 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports following earnings announcement.

Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello maintained Academy Sports with a Hold and raised the price target from $47 to $50.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $57.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained Academy Sports with an Outperform rating and maintained a $65 price target.

