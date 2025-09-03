Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Campbell's Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

The Campbell’s Company CPB will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share, down from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. Campbell’s is expected to report quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, compared to $2.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 2, Campbell's posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Campbell’s shares fell 1.5% to close at $31.46 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $32 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and decreased the price target from $35 to $34 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $34 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $42 to $40 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying CPB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

