Campbell's
September 3, 2025 3:56 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Campbell's Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Campbell’s Company CPB will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share, down from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. Campbell’s is expected to report quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, compared to $2.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 2, Campbell's posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Campbell’s shares fell 1.5% to close at $31.46 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $32 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and decreased the price target from $35 to $34 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $34 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $42 to $40 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying CPB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CPB Logo
CPBThe Campbell's Co
$31.490.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.68
Growth
15.44
Quality
8.41
Value
41.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved