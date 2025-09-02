Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Zscaler Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. ZS will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share, down from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. Zscaler projects to report quarterly revenue of $707.14 million, compared to $592.87 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CrowdStrike on Aug. 20 announced an expanded partnership with Zscaler that aims to deliver enhanced protection across endpoints, users and workloads.

Zscaler shares fell 1.2% to close at $277.05 on Friday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $340 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Erik Suppiger initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $275 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $290 to $300 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $310 to $355 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $315 to $365 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

