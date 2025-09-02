Dollar Tree Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Dollar Tree projects to report quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion, compared to $7.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 28, Uber and Dollar Tree announced a new nationwide partnership that brings nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree stores to the Uber Eats platform.

Dollar Tree shares fell 3% to close at $109.17 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $100 to $130 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $108 to $110 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $93 to $112 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $109 to $127 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $105 to $130 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

