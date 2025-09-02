HealthEquity Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. HealthEquity projects to report quarterly revenue of $320.69 million, compared to $299.93 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 3, HealthEquity reported first-quarter earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.

HealthEquity shares rose 1.2% to close at $89.33 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $125 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters reiterated a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying HQY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock