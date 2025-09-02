Signet Jewelers Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Analysts expect the diamond jewelry retailer to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share, down from $1.25 per share in the year-ago period. Signet Jewelers projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, compared to $1.49 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 31, Signet Jewelers named Julie Yoakum as President of Kay Jewelers and Peoples Jewellers, Stacee Johnson-Williams as Chief Merchandise Operations and Sourcing Officer and Lisa Laich as Chief Marketing Officer.

Signet Jewelers shares fell 2% to close at $88.05 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $92 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $102 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $85 to $100 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $78 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

