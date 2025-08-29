Nio Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NIO Inc. NIO will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report a quarterly loss at 30 cents per share. Nio projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In its latest update, Nio reported delivering 21,017 vehicles in July, consisting of 12,675 under the Nio brand, 5,976 under its family-focused ONVO brand, and 2,366 from its FIREFLY brand.

Nio shares rose 2.7% to close at $6.51 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $4 to $3 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $4 to $3.5 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying NIO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

