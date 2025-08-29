Academy Sports and Outdoors Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Analysts expect the Katy, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share, up from $2.03 per share in the year-ago period. Academy Sports and Outdoors projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, compared to $1.55 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 5, Academy Sports + Outdoors announced the appointment of Brandy Treadway to the role of executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares fell 4.7% to close at $53.66 on Thursday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $65 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $55 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $52 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $55 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

