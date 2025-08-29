BRP Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BRP Inc. DOOO will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 29.

Analysts expect the Valcourt, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share. BRP projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.31 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 8, BRP agreed to sell its Manitou business to the Marcott family.

BRP shares gained 0.8% to close at $57.49 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $43 to $51 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $45 to $35 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Considering buying DOOO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock