Best Buy Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Analysts expect the Richfield, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share, down from $1.34 per share in the year-ago period. Best Buy projects to report quarterly revenue at $9.23 billion, compared to $9.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 19, Best Buy announced the launch of its digital marketplace.

Best Buy shares rose 2.4% to close at $75.45 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $95 to $88 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $90 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $82 to $75 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $90 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $64 to $69 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying BBY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock