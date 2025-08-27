CrowdStrike Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share, down from $1.04 per share in the year-ago period. CrowdStrike projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, compared to $963.87 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in the first quarter, while beating estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

CrowdStrike shares fell 0.3% to close at $417.60 on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $475 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $500 to $460 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $440 to $425 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $520 to $530 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $490 to $495 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

