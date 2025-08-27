Snowflake Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Snowflake Inc. SNOW will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share, up from 18 cents per share in the year-ago period. Snowflake projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, compared to $868.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Snowflake has topped analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in four straight quarters heading into Wednesday's report.

Snowflake shares fell 0.2% to close at $194.35 on Tuesday.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $260 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $250 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $250 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $265 to $250 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $261 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Photo via Shutterstock