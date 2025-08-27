Kohl's Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Kohl’s Corporation KSS will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share, down from 59 cents per share in the year-ago period. Kohl's projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.37 billion, compared to $3.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 29, Kohl’s posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Kohl’s shares fell 6.5% to close at $13.04 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $9 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $10 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $8 to $9 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

