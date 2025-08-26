PVH Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

PVH Corp. PVH will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share, down from $3.01 per share in the year-ago period. PVH projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, compared to $2.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, PVH declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share.

PVH shares rose 2.2% to close at $81.60 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $90 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $76 to $87 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $98 to $74 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $87 to $83 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $150 to $146 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

