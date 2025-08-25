Nvidia and momentum stocks
August 25, 2025 3:00 PM 3 min read

Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital raised Gold Fields Limited GFI price target from $24 to $32. BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray maintained a Market Perform rating. Gold Fields shares closed at $31.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $11 to $10. B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. American Eagle shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $202 to $212. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $177.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target for NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $121 to $125. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Neutral rating. NetApp shares closed at $110.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for Nordson Corporation NDSN from $260 to $275. Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating. Nordson shares closed at $227.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BWS Financial raised Ubiquiti Inc. UI price target from $440 to $600. BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating. Ubiquiti shares settled at $510.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James increased Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $130 to $160. Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Strong Buy rating. Toll Brothers shares closed at $139.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup cut CubeSmart CUBE price target from $45 to $43. Citigroup analyst Smedes Rose maintained a Neutral rating. CubeSmart shares closed at $41.09 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from $120 to $115. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating. BJ’s Wholesale shares settled at $97.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt slashed Verint Systems Inc. VRNT price target from $40 to $20.5. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Verint shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

