Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital raised Gold Fields Limited GFI price target from $24 to $32. BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray maintained a Market Perform rating. Gold Fields shares closed at $31.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $11 to $10. B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. American Eagle shares closed at $12.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $202 to $212. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $177.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $121 to $125. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Neutral rating. NetApp shares closed at $110.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Nordson Corporation NDSN from $260 to $275. Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating. Nordson shares closed at $227.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BWS Financial raised Ubiquiti Inc. UI price target from $440 to $600. BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating. Ubiquiti shares settled at $510.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James increased Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $130 to $160. Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Strong Buy rating. Toll Brothers shares closed at $139.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut CubeSmart CUBE price target from $45 to $43. Citigroup analyst Smedes Rose maintained a Neutral rating. CubeSmart shares closed at $41.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from $120 to $115. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating. BJ’s Wholesale shares settled at $97.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt slashed Verint Systems Inc. VRNT price target from $40 to $20.5. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Verint shares closed at $20.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$12.49-2.77%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.24
Growth
88.68
Quality
55.52
Value
88.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.