Heico Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

HEICO Corporation HEI will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 25.

Analysts expect the Hollywood, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share, up from 97 cents per share in the year-ago period. Heico projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, compared to $992.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 24, HEICO announced that its Electronic Technologies Group has acquired Gables Engineering, Inc.

Heico shares gained 0.6% to close at $309.59 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $315 to $335 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $305 to $330 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $323 to $352 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $320 to $355 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $352 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Considering buying HEI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock