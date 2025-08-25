MongoDB Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

MongoDB, Inc. MDB will release financial results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, down from 70 cents per share in the year-ago period. MongoDB projects to report quarterly revenue at $553.57 million, compared to $478.11 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 4, MongoDB reported first-quarter revenue of $549.01 million, beating analyst estimates of $528.22 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 66 cents per share.

MongoDB shares rose 3.4% to close at $219.06 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $290 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $395 to $405 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $280 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $247 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $280 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

