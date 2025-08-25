Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp KE Holdings Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the Hollywood, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share, up from 97 cents per share in the year-ago period. KE Holdings projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, compared to $992.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 15, the company said net revenues for the first quarter rose 42.4% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 23.3 billion Chinese Yuan ($3.21 billion), beating the consensus of $3.09 billion.

KE Holdings shares gained 1.1% to close at $18.53 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $25 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $24 to $22 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Considering buying BEKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

