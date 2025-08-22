These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Bilibili Following Q2 Earnings

Bilibili Inc. BILI reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped earnings expectations and highlighted solid growth across core revenue streams on Thursday.

Revenue rose 20% year-over-year to $1.02 billion (7.34 billion yuan), in line with analyst forecasts. Adjusted earnings per ADS came in at 19 cents, more than double the consensus estimate of 8 cents.

Bilibili Chairman and CEO Rui Chen highlighted that daily active users grew by 7%, monthly active users rose by 8%, and monthly paying users increased by 9% Y/Y. Users also spent an average of 105 minutes daily, six minutes more than last year. He said the company will focus on premium content that resonates with younger users.

"Looking ahead, we will stay focused on delivering premium content experiences that resonate with young audiences, fueling user growth and deepening engagement, while continuing to unlock the full commercial potential of our vibrant ecosystem," he said.

Bilibili shares gained 0.9% to $23.97 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bilibili following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained Bilibili with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $28.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28.

Considering buying BILI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock