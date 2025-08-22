Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp PDD Holdings Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 25.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share. PDD Holdings projects to report quarterly revenue of $14.35 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 27, PDD Holdings reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results..

PDD Holdings shares fell 0.5% to close at $118.34 on Thursday.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $160 to $128 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $156 to $121 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $127 to $165 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $137 to $130 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying PDD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

