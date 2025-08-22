BJ's Wholesale Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 22.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share, versus $1.09 per share in the year-ago period. BJ’s Wholesale projects to report quarterly revenue of $5.48 billion, compared to the $5.21 billion it generated last year during the same quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 22, the company registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenues of $5.15 billion (+4.7% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.20 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale shares slipped 1.1% to close at $106.16 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $63 to $66 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $65 to $75 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $72 to $75 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Mailey maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $52 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

Considering buying BJ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock