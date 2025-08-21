Coty Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Coty Inc. COTY posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The global beauty company reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.

"In FY25, despite headwinds from U.S. softness, retailer destocking, fragrance phasing off a strong FY24, and pressure in mass cosmetics, we moved with speed and focus to return Coty to a path of consistent and profitable growth," said Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty.

Coty expects adjusted earnings of 33 cents to 36 cents per share in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Coty shares dipped 20.2% to trade at $3.8750 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Coty following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained Coty with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $7.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni downgraded Coty from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $4.25.

Photo via Shutterstock