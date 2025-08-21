Ross Stores Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST will release financial results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share, down from $1.59 per share in the year-ago period. Ross Stores projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.54 billion, compared to $5.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 20, Ross Stores declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per common share.

Ross Stores shares fell 1% to close at $146.35 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $150 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $154 to $156 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $155 to $150 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $175 to $170 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $157 to $156 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

