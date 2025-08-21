Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Rally Around 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised I-Mab IMAB price target from $5 to $6. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. I-Mab shares closed at $4.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital slashed the price target for Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN from $180 to $45. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Alzamend Neuro shares closed at $2.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised DRDGOLD Limited DRD price target from $16.25 to $18.75. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. DRDGOLD shares closed at $15.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna boosted the price target for Analog Devices, Inc ADI from $280 to $300. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating. Analog Devices shares closed at $244.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI from $54 to $52. Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained an Overweight rating. Civitas Resources shares closed at $32.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX price target from $145 to $150. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating. TJX shares settled at $138.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE price target from $22 to $28. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $21.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Guess?, Inc. GES price target from $13 to $16.75. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform. Guess shares closed at $16.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW from $265 to $275. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Hold rating. Lowe’s shares settled at $257.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Insmed Incorporated INSM price target from $126 to $144. Morgan Stanley analyst Maxwell Skor maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Insmed shares closed at $129.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
