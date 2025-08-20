August 20, 2025 11:18 AM 2 min read

Coty Likely To Report Q4 Profit; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Coty Inc. COTY will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. Coty projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.21 billion, compared to $1.36 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 6, Coty reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Coty shares fell 1.8% to close at $4.89 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Patty Kanada maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $8 to $6 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $8 to $5 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Olivia Tong downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and slashed the price target from $9 to $4.5 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Overview
