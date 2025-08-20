Estée Lauder Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share, down from 64 cents per share in the year-ago period. Estée Lauder projects to report quarterly revenue of $3.4 billion, compared to the $3.87 billion it generated last year during the same quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 16, Estée Lauder named Aude Gandon as chief digital & marketing officer.

Estée Lauder shares fell 1% to close at $89.87 on Tuesday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $62 to $85 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $95 to $98 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $66 to $99 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $62 to $101 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $63 to $84 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

