Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Viking Holdings Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Viking Holdings Ltd VIK will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share, up from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. Viking Holdings projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, compared to the $1.59 billion it generated last year during the second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Viking announced it has taken delivery of the company’s newest river ship in Egypt, the Viking Amun. The delivery ceremony for the Viking Amun took place at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

Viking Holdings shares fell 0.9% to close at $60.20 on Monday.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $75 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $50 to $55 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $57 to $68 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $45 to $55 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $61 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

