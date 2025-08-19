Home Depot Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. HD will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the home improvement retailer to report quarterly earnings at $4.69 per share, up from $4.60 per share in the year-ago period. Home Depot projects to report quarterly revenue of $45.31 billion, compared to the $43.17 billion it generated last year during the second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters. It also beat estimates in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Home Depot shares fell 1.2% to close at $394.70 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $455 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $417 to $433 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $410 to $418 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $430 to $425 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

TD Securities analyst Max Rakhlenko reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $470 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

Photo via Shutterstock