Nvidia To Rally Around 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR price target from $18 to $19. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese maintained a Buy rating. Bitdeer Technologies shares closed at $13.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed the price target for Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR from $2 to $1. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Sell rating. Luminar Technologies shares closed at $2.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW price target from $240 to $265. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Hold rating. Lowe’s shares closed at $252.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Walmart Inc. WMT from $108 to $110. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating. Walmart shares closed at $100.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Shell plc SHEL from $84 to $82. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating. Shell shares closed at $71.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS slashed Salesforce, Inc CRM price target from $300 to $260. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating. Salesforce shares settled at $242.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $395 to $405. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares closed at $218.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group cut Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV price target from $4 to $3. Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating. Plus Therapeutics shares closed at $0.6279 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays slashed the price target for Workday, Inc. WDAY from $321 to $298. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating. Workday shares settled at $226.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $200 to $240. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $180.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
BTDRBitdeer Technologies Group
$14.659.45%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.41
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
56.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
