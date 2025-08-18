Medtronic Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Medtronic plc MDT will release financial results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the Galway, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share, versus $1.23 per share in the year-ago period. Medtronic projects to report quarterly revenue at $8.37 billion, compared to $7.92 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 14, the board of directors of Medtronic approved the company’s cash dividend for the second quarter of 72 cents per ordinary share.

Medtronic shares gained 1.1% to close at $93.02 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $46 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $44 to $45 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $30 to $42 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $33 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $37 to $50 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying MDT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

