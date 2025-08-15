August 15, 2025 11:16 AM 2 min read

Fabrinet Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Fabrinet FN will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 18.

Analysts expect the George Town, the Cayman Islands-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share, up from $2.41 per share in the year-ago period. Fabrinet projects to report quarterly revenue at $882.01 million, compared to $753.26 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Fabrinet posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Fabrinet shares fell 4.5% to close at $322.08 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $235 to $318 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with a Peer Perform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $250 to $290 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $245 to $234 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $280 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying FN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
